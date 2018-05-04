Cape Town - Kfm 94.5 has unveiled the details of the station’s rebooted line-up, with a big focus on daytime shows, which will take effect in June 2018.

Popular TV personality Tracey Lange has been lured back into radio by the station and she will host her new show - mid-mornings with Tracey from 9am - 12pm weekdays.

“I love Kfm’s world-class approach to broadcasting and when the opportunity to lend my voice to daytime radio on a station which perfectly marries entertainment and a sense of community came up - I could not resist. I look forward to creating a fresh sound for workplace listeners,” said Lange

Kfm stalwart, Ryan O’ Connor will follow Tracey Lange from 12pm - 3pm weekdays and will lead listeners into their drive home. He will also host the popular Saturday breakfast show from 7-10am, where listeners can expect a fresh mix of music, interviews with local personalities and everything else you want to know for a feel great Saturday.

“The move to lunchtime radio is a fantastic opportunity to grow the listenership in that space and the addition of a Saturday morning show, with a massive active lifestyle focus, is a welcome change to my weekly routine,” said Ryan O’ Connor

Other changes include the extension of Flash Drive with Carl Wastie, which will start an hour earlier from 3pm – 7pm weekdays. Late night host Andy Maqondwana will also take to the microphone on Sunday mornings from 7-10am.

The station bids farewell to Sechaba G who will be pursuing her television interests and Ian Bredenkamp who left the station in April to work on his music management business full-time.

“Great storytelling, relatable presenters who our listeners love, and the best mix of music are key to our offering on the station. We are extremely excited to welcome Tracey Lange to the Kfm family, and at the same time Ryan O’Connor into Saturday mornings with his new lifestyle-focused weekend

show.” said Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 Programme Manager

“Kfm has undergone some significant changes in the last twelve months and these current inclusions are the final step to ensuring the station offers the best in talent, music and entertainment, “explains Trish Taylor, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting Western Cape

Kfm 94.5 new line-up to take effect from June 2018:

Weekday line-up:

5 – 6am Early Mornings with Liezel van der Westhuizen

6 – 9am Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs

9 – 12pm Tracey Lange

12 – 3pm Ryan O’Connor

3 – 7pm The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

7 – 10pm Kfm Nights with Brandon Leigh

10 – 1am Kfm Late Nights with Andy Maqondwana

Weekend line-up

Saturday

1am - 4am Mitch Matyana

4am - 7am Early Weekend Breakfast with Jonathan Duguid

7am – 10am Saturday Breakfast with Ryan O’Connor

10am – 2pm The Coca-Cola Top40 SA with Carl Wastie

2pm – 6pm Zoe Brown

6pm - 9pm The BLOC party with Mamohau Seseane

9pm - 1am The BLOC party with Barron Hufkie

Sunday

1am - 4am Mitch Matyana

4am - 7am Early Weekend Breakfast with Jonathan Duguid

7am – 10am Sunday Breakfast with Andy Maqondwana

10am – 3pm Brandon Leigh

3pm – 7pm Tim Thabethe

7pm - 10pm Barron Hufkie

10pm - 1am Mamohau Seseane

