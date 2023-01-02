Tweede Nuwe Jaar: All of today’s road closures for the Cape Town Street Parade

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has advised motorists to take note of a number of road closures surrounding the Cape Town Street Parade on Monday. The Cape Town Street Parade, widely referred to as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, is making a triumphant return after a two-year-long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said: “We are incredibly excited to see these events return to our festive season calendar; not only for the benefit of the participants, but also the thousands of spectators. “Many visitors have come to know that a festive season visit to Cape Town is not complete without witnessing the street parades. “For the first time in a number of years, Cape Town will usher in the new year on a traditional note, and we could not be happier,” said Smith.

Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director, said the backing received from new title sponsor Hollywoodbets has helped make this possible, along with support of the City of Cape Town and other sponsors. “To organise an event on this scale, we need many stakeholders to work together to achieve the vision of creating an inclusive event for all the people of Cape Town. “We are thrilled that the Klopse are able to take to the streets again in 2023, and look forward to the best version of the event to date.”

The parade will begin in Hanover Street, District Six, at noon on January 2 and continue until 10pm in Bo-Kaap. Road closures for the Cape Town Street Parade will be in place from 6am to 10.30pm, but there will also be stop and go in systems. Motorists have been advised of the following road closures:

The City also listed the intersections that will have stop and go systems implemented: ➢ Buitengracht Street and Wale Street - All vehicles ➢ Tennant Street and Keizersgracht Street - All Vehicles

➢ Buitenkant Street and Darling Street - All vehicles ➢ Long Street and Wale Street - Public Transport ➢ Loop Street and Wale Street - Public Transport