Tweede Nuwe Jaar Street Parade draws 100,000 spectators

A bumper Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration in Cape Town has been marked a success after it drew an estimated 100,000 supporters and 20,000 minstrels. The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association said the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade held on Saturday grew bigger and better, with 18 troupes participating, with one team sporting 2,000 members.

Despite the scorching sun, organisers report that just one adult female from a troupe was treated medically for possible exhaustion. The annual street parade has been held since 1907 following the abolishment of slavery in Cape Town in 1834. Cape Town was a sea of bright colours as thousands of minstrels took to the streets on Saturday in the annual Cape Town Minstrels Street Parade. Picture: Ian Landsberg/Independent Newspapers Tweede Nuwe Jaar’s significance follows Dutch settlers who would allow their slaves to get the day off on January 2.

Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, who was in attendance, said it was a celebration that formed part of the Cape’s rich history and culture. “The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport is proud to support the important tradition of the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, as it is a very important part of our province’s history,” he said. Iptishaam Williams of the D6 Entertainers minstrels troupe puts on a grand show for thousands of spectators lining the streets of the CBD at the annual Cape Town Street Parade. Picture: Ian Landsberg/Independent Newspapers “We will continue supporting these celebrations as part of the tapestry of our wonderful cultural heritage.

“We also want to thank the estimated 100,000 people who lined the streets of the city centre, which shows the commitment from everyone in supporting cultural heritage.” Phantoms, Juvie Boys Entertainers, West London All Stars, Playaz INC, and many others showcased their colourful outfits, dance moves, jovial faces and musical instruments, from young to old, while loyal supporters pitched tents and marquees along the streets of the CBD days ahead to secure a spot in the front row. These included Leighton Mouton from Wynberg Boys’ High School, who became popular on social media for the viral “HOYA” war cry for the Bokke.

He was visited by Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi last year and was part of the TV Stars team. The event also saw artist, YoungstaCPT, taking the stage via the troupe Philadelphians, and that of Fagrie Isaacs, local musician, who was part of the Playaz INC. Cape Town was a sea of bright colours as thousands of minstrels took to the streets on Saturday in the annual Cape Town Minstrels Street Parade. Picture: Ian Landsberg/Independent Newspapers Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, said this year’s event saw talent like no other and that there were no major incidents reported.

“The usual favourites were the Juvie Boys Entertainers to the West London All Stars and it saw one team come back after a year of not competing. “Overall the troupes did very well and the crowds went mad for everyone,” he said. “It was bigger than ever. There were no incidents reported but we had one or two medical incidents.

“This year was fantastic, we have had a clean report so far and our stakeholders from politicians to religious leaders to everyone said this was a good thing for people. “We had YoungstaCPT with Philly and TV Stars were massive with Wynberg Boys High. “One woman from a troupe became ill but medics took her away on a stretcher and it may have been from tiredness and exhaustion.”

Gambeno added the competition was not over, with the troupes competing until February 1. “The teams will be split into two sections and the first section will take place this Saturday on January 11,” he said. Baydu Adams of Juvie Boys Entertainers joined the parade with Trevor Davids, former radio personality, and comedian Wayne Mckay.

He said the event was well planned and appealed for more water stations for the next parade next year. “We had an amazing time and the negatives were of course the heat and the sun,” he said. “An extra water station would be good as a possible suggestion at a certain point.