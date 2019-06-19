Man twitter users couldn't help but bring up the correlation between the DA MP, and the action movie star, Jean-Claude Van Damme. File picture: Reuters

Cape Town - DA MP Phumzile van Damme was at the centre of a social of media storm on Tuesday after she tweeted about an alleged racist incident that took place at the the V&A Waterfront.

Van Damme said she had experienced racism and punched one of the offenders in the face in self-defence.

"The family. This lady was filming me the entire time, so I tried to take photos & that little s**t in the black t-shirt came to my face & came within my face & [said] “voetsek you black” & threw [my phone] on the ground. He was threatening violence so in self-defense I punched him in the head," Van Damme tweeted.

People had a lot of say about the matter, with reactions ranged from serious to humourous, and many stating that they were not surprised as Cape Town is known for its racism.

However, there were many people who couldn't help but make a comparison between the DA MP and action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme who share the same surname.

Cape Argus