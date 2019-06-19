Man twitter users couldn't help but bring up the correlation between the DA MP, and the action movie star, Jean-Claude Van Damme. File picture: Reuters

Cape Town - DA MP Phumzile van Damme was at the centre of a social of media storm on Tuesday after she tweeted about an alleged racist incident that took place at the the V&A Waterfront. Van Damme said she had experienced racism and punched one of the offenders in the face in self-defence.

"The family. This lady was filming me the entire time, so I tried to take photos & that little s**t in the black t-shirt came to my face & came within my face & [said] “voetsek you black” & threw [my phone] on the ground. He was threatening violence so in self-defense I punched him in the head," Van Damme tweeted.

People had a lot of say about the matter, with reactions ranged from serious to humourous, and many stating that they were not surprised as Cape Town is known for its racism.

However, there were many people who couldn't help but make a comparison between the DA MP and action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme who share the same surname.

Phumzile Van Damme yass girl, that's how we deal with them. pic.twitter.com/2VotWygGeN — The Blessed One (@Bendeepmaphage) June 18, 2019

We are not surprised. Van Damme is known for throwing punches. #PhumzileVanDamme 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rIW2F2OxKV — Ernesto Che Guevara (@MtwanaXabiso) June 18, 2019

Phumzile is living up to her surname. She is the real van Damme . pic.twitter.com/H3kLJoS0Uu — Kheswa Lamla (@KheswaLamla) June 18, 2019

@JCVD Van Damme is probably wondering why he's trending in SA.



And the shock to realize there's a black Van Damme in SA, in 2019. pic.twitter.com/V4WmJBWsMX — Sixo Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) June 18, 2019

A rare picture of Phumzile Van Damme at V&A waterfront 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mJ1EnHB4TV — Evidence Mudau🇿🇦 (@EvidenceMudau1) June 18, 2019

Lol bathi Phumzile Van Damme has unleashed the Van Damme in her 😂😂😂😂😂 you are all silly 😂 this time Van Damme didn't use fly kicks but a punch Knockout one 😂 Racists will unleash the real black in you 😂😂😂 — Major General (@EliasChinemore) June 18, 2019

Phumzile Van Damme was just living up to her surname. You kanti have that last name and not kick ass !!! Chisa .. pic.twitter.com/L84fjMEaBO — sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) June 18, 2019

Phumzile Van Damme " they don't call me Van Damme for nothing" pic.twitter.com/LbCSAdpbMh — S'thembile Msomi🦋🦋🌻🌺 (@IamTeevo) June 18, 2019

I don't see anyone bleeding here, you let us down Van Damme. https://t.co/pEzyLVp7Lu — Real ® (@Kokzinator) June 18, 2019

This one must fight her own battles, phela she chose the other side. Otherwise she’s a Van Damme. pic.twitter.com/QzqCGskg0w — #MyContinent 🙌🏽 (@MelusiTweets) June 18, 2019

Phumzile Van Damme to the @VandAWaterfront racist 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

I was never ready 😂😂😂

It turns out she's a Fighter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a0u81UBGEL — Winnie-ng🇿🇦 (@SikeeDlanga) June 18, 2019

Phumzile Van Damme is a real Van Damme.



Jean-Claude Van Damme must be proud of his cousin right now. pic.twitter.com/viAjjNS8c8 — Dr. Sanele B. Gumede 💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) June 18, 2019

Don't ever, ever forget that Phumzile Van Damme is a politician second and a Van Damme first.



👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — Irshaad Mohamed (@1Irshaad) June 19, 2019