Many people weighed on the surprising news that Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme has resigned from Parliament and the party. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

'Tweet of the day is Phumzile van Damme’s resignation from the DA'

Cape Town - Many people weighed on the surprising news that DA MP Phumzile van Damme has resigned from Parliament and the party.

Van Damme took to Twitter to announced the news yesterday evening announcing that her decision was not an easy one to make, and that her choice to leave the party was done with a heavy heart.

“I worked hard and made sure I excelled; and reflecting on my time as an MP I can unequivocally say that I am happy with my career and the mark that I leave behind through my contribution to South African politics,” she said.

Van Damme said she was leaving on her own terms, and that she would not be joining another political party, nor would she be launching attacks on the DA.

”My resignation as an MP is not because the DA is a so-called ‘racist party’ but because of a clique of individuals – and in order not to make the good women and men still in the DA suffer, I will not delve further into this,” she explained.

Van Damme said she was focused on the future and would not be drawn into any negativity emanating from the DA.

Her resignation news drew a bevy of light-hearted and serious responses from many people.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube meanwhile said that the DA had received and accepted Van Damme’s resignation.

“We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in Parliament and by extension, the country.

“From taking on Bell Pottinger, fighting for an independent SABC and her tenure as DA national spokesperson, Phumzile demonstrated her talent as a political communicator and a parliamentarian,” Gwarube said.

“The DA wishes Phumzile well in her future endeavours.”

