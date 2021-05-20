Cape Town - Many people weighed on the surprising news that DA MP Phumzile van Damme has resigned from Parliament and the party.

Van Damme took to Twitter to announced the news yesterday evening announcing that her decision was not an easy one to make, and that her choice to leave the party was done with a heavy heart.

“I worked hard and made sure I excelled; and reflecting on my time as an MP I can unequivocally say that I am happy with my career and the mark that I leave behind through my contribution to South African politics,” she said.

Van Damme said she was leaving on her own terms, and that she would not be joining another political party, nor would she be launching attacks on the DA.

”My resignation as an MP is not because the DA is a so-called ‘racist party’ but because of a clique of individuals – and in order not to make the good women and men still in the DA suffer, I will not delve further into this,” she explained.

Van Damme said she was focused on the future and would not be drawn into any negativity emanating from the DA.

Her resignation news drew a bevy of light-hearted and serious responses from many people.

A monumental loss for @Our_DA & South Africa.



Phumzille helped bring down #BellPottinger’s misinformation.



She actually got @Facebook to agree to appear before @ParliamentofRSA before it chickened out. @Google still coming BTW.



We clashed often.



But ALWAYS I salute her 🤛🏽 https://t.co/2r9k3WyNgi pic.twitter.com/GkLHB8BCMm — Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) May 20, 2021

I have always said this even while Lindiwe Mazibuko was still with the DA that She and Phumzile Van Damme are briliant black women but were playing for the wrong team — PutSouthAfricansFirst (@SbewuFS) May 20, 2021

Tweet of the day is Phumzile van Damme’s resignation from the DA. 😂 — Phumie Sims (@phumie_sims) May 20, 2021

Someone said Phumzile Van Damme must give back the surname as well pic.twitter.com/XPL3gp0Bkg — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 20, 2021

We shouldn’t be shocked and surprised that Phumzile Van Damme has resigned from the DA. That party has never stood for black interests. They tried strategically placing black people in order to gain the black vote and their constituency is not happy. — Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) May 20, 2021

Phumzile van Damme is one of the good ones.



You will be missed, queen ✊ — Rob (@RobForbesDJ) May 20, 2021

Another failed experiment in Phumzile Van Damme 😪 — Uyinja Chillie Bite 🔥🌶🔥 (@iamalenda) May 20, 2021

Mpintshi ye gazi ❤️👊🏾 https://t.co/VdoDyUf4hI — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 20, 2021

MBALS! Love you my friend, thank you ❤️ https://t.co/GGZXzRbZ6q — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 20, 2021

With Phumzile's departure, the DA loses a couple of the very few degrees in the party. — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) May 20, 2021

The DA has lost Phumzile? That's very sad. She was dope. One of the most accessible, likeable and thoughtful politicians we have. I have seen haemorrhoids with more charm than the clique currently leading the DA. — Chester Missing (@chestermissing) May 20, 2021

Some were even still calling for her to unblock them:

Please ask Phumzile Van Damme to unblock me now that she is back to the community — UNCLE D (@TheRealDenzhe) May 20, 2021

Phumzile Van Damme blocked me last year when i say DA will deal with her🤣🤣🤣 — Schwarzenegger Chauke (@eliotchauke1) May 20, 2021

Phumzile van Damme ... Now, you have done what I told you that you will do... please unblock me so we can talk.@Our_DA #Phumzile pic.twitter.com/tzveNnksBm — #UZimuliNdebele (@I_am_Bongsie) May 20, 2021

Phumzile Van Damme blocked us and now she resigns, we must reconcile as black people... Animtshele — CAFCL SEMI FINALISTS (@Titi_theo) May 20, 2021

Please pass my condolences to the honorable Phumzile van Damme. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Sn2lHoCgTc — Azania: Ground Force. (@IamBrianKhumalo) May 20, 2021

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube meanwhile said that the DA had received and accepted Van Damme’s resignation.

“We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in Parliament and by extension, the country.

“From taking on Bell Pottinger, fighting for an independent SABC and her tenure as DA national spokesperson, Phumzile demonstrated her talent as a political communicator and a parliamentarian,” Gwarube said.

“The DA wishes Phumzile well in her future endeavours.”

Cape Argus