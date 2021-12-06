Twelve taxi owners arrested, four traffic officers injured during Cape traffic operation

Cape Town - Twelve taxi owners have been arrested for allegedly intimidating and assaulting the City traffic officers during an operation in Brackenfell over the weekend. It was alleged that the taxi owners became unruly when officers tried to impound their vehicles. As a result of the incident, four traffic officers were injured.

City Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the transport enforcement unit conducted an operation in the Brackenfell area on Friday. Jacobs said incidents of assault and intimidation against traffic officers were reported at three locations – corner Bottelary and Kruispad roads, at Brackenfell Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC), and corner Okavango and Old Paarl roads. He said four traffic officers were injured and received medical attention for their injuries, and two traffic patrol cars were also damaged during the incident.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that during the operation 11 taxis were impounded, 12 suspects aged between 36 and 47 arrested on charges of hindering a traffic officer in executing their duties, intimidation and assault common. “Suspects are drivers and owners of taxis who belong to Bloekombos, Wallacedene and Kraaifontein Taxi Association (Bloewata). A licensed firearm was found in possession of one owner, and it was confiscated,” Van Wyk said. He said the firearm would be sent for ballistic testing but “No serious injuries were sustained by the traffic officers.”