Twelve-year-old chess player needs help in raising travel funds

Cape Town - A young, motivated chess player from Crossroads has a chance to test her skills at the World Cadets Championship in Egypt if she can raise the funds to realise her dream. In less than a month, a determined Imkhitha Joya, 12, will be expected to represent South Africa in the 14-day World Cadets Championship, scheduled from October 14 to 27. She needs R124 000 to cover her expenses.

After playing chess for just the past three years, Imkhitha’s growth has been meteoric. This, despite coming from an area rife with crime and economic challenges. Imkhitha has managed to make a name for herself by being recognised as the top-ranked player in the Western Cape, and the second-ranked player in South Africa, with an impressive chess rating of 1 501. Her coach, Thando Hlakula, has created a BackaBuddy account, which has raised R2 200.