Twelve-year-old chess player needs help in raising travel funds

Cape Town - A young, motivated chess player from Crossroads has a chance to test her skills at the World Cadets Championship in Egypt if she can raise the funds to realise her dream.
In less than a month, a determined Imkhitha Joya, 12, will be expected to represent South Africa in the 14-day World Cadets Championship, scheduled from October 14 to 27. She needs R124 000 to cover her expenses.
After playing chess for just the past three years, Imkhitha’s growth has been meteoric. This, despite coming from an area rife with crime and economic challenges.
Imkhitha has managed to make a name for herself by being recognised as the top-ranked player in the Western Cape, and the second-ranked player in South Africa, with an impressive chess rating of 1 501.
Her coach, Thando Hlakula, has created a BackaBuddy account, which has raised R2 200.
“It still baffles me that a 12-year-old can reach this level of maturity. Imkhitha’s exceptional qualities extend beyond her chess skills. She exemplifies perseverance, discipline, analytical thinking, and the ability to handle pressure, making her a standout amongst her peers,” Hlakula said.
Imkhitha’s story is a testament to the power of passion, determination and community support. As she gears up to compete on the African stage, her journey will undoubtedly inspire others to follow their dreams and overcome adversity.
To help contribute to Imkhitha’s remarkable journey and help her make South Africa proud, the public can consider supporting her campaign on BackaBuddy via this link: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/imkhitha-joya