Twigg releases victory speech on Facebook before DA metro chair election

Cape Town - DA Metro chairperson Grant Twigg has released his victory speech on his Facebook page before he vies with mayor Dan Plato for the metro chairperson position. The election will be held on Saturday. Twigg said: “I want to take the opportunity to thank all the candidates that have put up their hand to serve on the Metro executive. “When I began this campaign I did so on the premise of moving our region forward together, and I meant that. “I believe candidates possess their own talents and skills, and I know that the decision of our delegates and structures will present the right team to take our metro forward.

“DA members are fit for purpose, and we all need to make a decision when walking into the ballot box. All the candidates I believe are capable.”

He said every delegate was an individual who would vote with the best interest of the party.

“All have a role to play in the success of our party and our metro region. I would like to wish all the candidates well during this campaign. I think all the candidates are capable of serving in the executive.

“After October 24 I really want to stand up and be proud of the people that you (DA delegates) elected to serve all of us.

“I am excited for Saturday and I am full of energy. As we head closer to the election date I am thanking everyone for their support,” he said.

Cape Argus