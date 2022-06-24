Twin boys, 13, score the opportunity of a lifetime to represent South Africa in soccer

Cape Town - There’s much excitement and pride at Al-Jam’iyyah Al-Khairiyyah Hafith Institute of Cape Town as twins Umar and Uthmaan Abrahams, 12, have been selected to join a South African U13 soccer team. The boys were selected for the school team that got invited to a tournament hosted by Sports Stepping Stones.

The team made the finals and the boys were selected for the final squad of 30 to represent the Western Cape, and subsequently got selected for the national team. The boys were incredibly excited to be representing their school and South Africa. “I was very happy and proud that I made the squad. I am honoured to be able to represent my country,” Umar said.

Uthmaan said: “I am truly grateful that my brother and I were both afforded this opportunity and I am extremely excited to represent South Africa. It is an amazing feeling.” The founder, principal and coach of the school’s team, Zahir Kamaldien, was really proud of the boys’ achievements, especially to be representing the school. “It’s a massive achievement. I feel as players normally make it far via football clubs/academies or through schools, universities or colleges but these boys have made it via our Hafith school.

“According to my knowledge these boys are the first to have made it. It’s history in the making. It means a lot to us and we are very proud of them,” he said. Proud parents Rashaad and Shereen Abrahams were equally as proud and grateful for their childrens’ achievements. “It means a lot to the family and this has brought us lots of special moments while preparing for the trip of a lifetime,” Shereen commented.

Rashaad said: “We are extremely grateful for the school who entered the boys in the tournament, and we are proud of the hard work they put in.” The games take place during the December holidays and will see the team play in four exhibition games against teams from Palestine. [email protected]