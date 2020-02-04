The 18-year-old Claremont High School learner is accused of abducting two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane in Parow on January 16.
Her lawyer, Sulaiman Chotia, will today call on a schoolteacher to take the stand and testify that the accused was in school on the day of the alleged abduction.
The investigating officer last week told the court he stood by his evidence that the baby was last seen with the accused.
The mother of the missing baby, Asanda, 29, is also adamant that the learner abducted her baby boy last month.