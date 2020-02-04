Twist on the cards in Khayelitsha twin kidnap case









Alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau's lawyer is due to present evidence that she was in school on the day when two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane was abducted. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - All eyes will today be on the bail application of alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, where her lawyer is due to present evidence that she was in school on the day of the incident. The 18-year-old Claremont High School learner is accused of abducting two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane in Parow on January 16. Her lawyer, Sulaiman Chotia, will today call on a schoolteacher to take the stand and testify that the accused was in school on the day of the alleged abduction. The investigating officer last week told the court he stood by his evidence that the baby was last seen with the accused. The mother of the missing baby, Asanda, 29, is also adamant that the learner abducted her baby boy last month.

It is the mother’s version that the learner lured her to Parow, where she took one of her twin boys and disappeared. According to the mother, the learner told her she was a social worker called Monica.

Meanwhile, Leon Fieties, lawyer for co-accused Elly Kubunda, on Monday said he would be watching today’s proceedings closely.

He conceded that whatever evidence was heard in the application, it would have a direct bearing on his client’s case.

He added: “If evidence presented verifies that Tau was at school, then it will have an effect on my client’s case.”

Kubunda’s bail application will be heard next Wednesday, and according to Fieties, his client is not a flight risk and he will argue that his client will attend court proceedings.

