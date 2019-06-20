Shandy Sarantos, a guitarist, is one of two 17-year-old pupils from Claremont School of Rock who will jet off to the US next month for a musical opportunity of a lifetime. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Two 17-year-old female rock stars from Claremont School of Rock will jet off to the US next month for a musical opportunity of a lifetime. Shandy Sarantos, a guitarist and Rosie Bruce, a vocalist came out tops at the local auditions of the competition and will join the best musicians from within the school’s international network.

The two will embark on separate 10-day tours with their selected band members, which will culminate in a final performance at a bigger music event. Cape Town School of Rock marketing director and co-owner, Leigh Spaun said the tour would be an authentic experience for the girls as the AllStar programme was the highest level of achievement for the pupils.

“This opportunity puts these young musicians in front of public audiences, in real life-changing scenarios and in places they have not yet experienced.

“The fact that these young musicians are selected to be part of a touring band, are given their songs to learn on their own and then come together to rehearse is a learning experience on its own,” he said.

Sarantos joined the school in 2015, just three months after it opened its doors. She said when she was chosen as an AllStar it felt surreal.

“I feel so honoured to embark on the tour and representing my school on such a massive platform.

“Becoming an AllStar is both daunting and exciting, the experience will take music to the next level and open up doors to experiencing passion for music all over again,” Sarantos said.

Bruce said the realism of the experience has not yet sunk in.

“I feel incredibly excited and honoured to be selected, and grateful to my School of Rock for believing in me and opening the door to this opportunity.

“As a musician it is hugely validating to be selected from so many global candidates,” she said.

