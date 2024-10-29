Two accused appear in court for Bishop Lavis massacre that claimed seven lives

Cape Town - The murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm charges against one of the three accused arrested for their involvement in Thursday night’s bloody massacre in Bishop Lavis has been withdrawn. The Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court was filled with police ahead of the court case involving the trio yesterday.

However, to the surprise of many court goers, only two of the accused appeared, a 17-year-old and 27-yearold Austin Spandiel. Everyone from police to the media were barred from entering the court, due to one of the accused being a minor. Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, confirmed the charges against the third accused were withdrawn.

Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, confirmed the arrests and said the suspects were picked up in the area and were in possession of a firearm. The massacre played out in Kogelberg Road, resulting in the deaths of seven people and the wounding of another when the gunman stormed into the wendy house and fired several shots at those sitting inside. In a video, two men can be seen lying on the bed, four other victims were on the floor, while a man lay outside the wendy house.

Police confirmed the deceased were all aged between 24 and 55. Amongst the deceased was LeeAnne Hendricks, 24, a mother of one, who had been visiting her friend at the time. Igshaan Madatt, 55, was also killed. His eldest sister, Gaironesa Williams, said the family decided not to attend court and leave everything in God’s hands.

“It’s not that we don’t want to see them or that we don't respect Igshaan, to relive everything over and over again by going to court and hearing what happened won’t be good. “Whatever must happen to the accused must happen, even when those bullets weren’t meant for him, we know that everyone has their time put out for them on earth,” she said. [email protected]