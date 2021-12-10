Two air hostesses killed and their driver injured after being shot at on the way to work

Cape Town - Two air hostesses were shot dead and their driver injured when they came under attack close to Cape Town International Airport in an apparent hijacking. Police in Bishop Lavis are investigating the deadly incident that unfolded in Palloti Road, Montana, close to the airport.

The survivor, a 54-year-old injured victim, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The two women identified as air hostesses, aged 45 and 47, and their driver were on their way to work in a red VW Polo when the assailants sprayed more than 15 shots on them as they sat inside the vehicle in Palloti Road. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the assailants were unknown and were yet to be arrested. He said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were under investigation.

Montana ward councillor Theresa Thompson said while there were allegations that the incident was a planned hit, she was unable to confirm this. “I understand that this was not only the shooting that happened in the area on the day but we had another incident which occurred in the Golden Gate area where a young lady lost her life. “This is a concern to us, especially with the fact that it is occurring during the 16 Days of Activism against the abuse and women and children.

Shootings are a major concern as far as I am concerned,” she said. Thompson said she believed the victims had been identified and they were not from the area but were followed into Montana on their way to work when the shooting happened. “This on its own raises concerns, having perpetrators coming into our areas to commit such crimes. But most importantly the rate and how people are being murdered is the biggest concern.

“With the ratepayers, we have been working on finding the solution to the crime in the area since last year already and a follow-up meeting in the new year. There have been requests from the community with regards to crime-preventative measures,” she said. Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said compared to neighbouring areas like Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis, Montana experienced sporadic shootings. “Montana is a very particular place in that it’s not like Bonteheuwel where you have a lot of shootings going on but you get a scenario where there’s housebreaks, hijackings and robberies at the mall which we are expecting to become a problem.