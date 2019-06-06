Sea Point High School. Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - Two armed robbers broke into the premises of Sea Point High School on Wednesday, assaulted a teacher with a gun and threatened pupils. They fled with 50 cellphones. Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the alleged perpetrators allegedly "assaulted an educator with a gun and made off with 50 cell phones".

Schäfer said the educator sustained injury to her face and was seeking medical attention.

"The police and the WCED’s Safe Schools were contacted. The WCED’s Specialised Support directorate has been informed and the school has a counsellor and a psychologist on site for learners who require support and counselling."

She said the suspects gained access to the school by jumping over a fence.

"The school has a security guard and CCTV cameras and we hope that the police will use the camera footage to identify the suspects and ensure they face the full might of the law. I have also requested that this case be added to the Watching Brief Lists and my office has already made contact with the Sea Point police," she said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said they were investigating the armed robbery which occurred at around 10am. He said the police were yet to make arrests.

Schäfer was concerned by the brazen nature of the crime.

"I am genuinely concerned that criminals have become so brazen that they enter school premises on a busy road, in broad day light, and that not even a strong security presence, CCTV footage or fencing serve as a deterrent."

Schäfer said schools are meant to be places of safety where learners and educators feel secure and where they can realise their potential.

"I therefore condemn this act in the strongest terms."

She said school safety still remains one of their greatest challenges and as the education department, "we do all that we can to protect our schools".

However, Schäfer said they need the police to play their part and has called on the National Government to provide the current seriously ill-resourced police stations with the support they need to help protect schools.

"I am again appealing to the communities around our schools to report any suspicious activity to the police or our Safe Schools immediately. This action could save a life. Our Safe Schools Call Centre can be reached on 0800 45 46 47. I also urge anyone with information on Wednesday’s robbery to please contact the SAPS, so that the perpetrators can be arrested," Schäfer said.

@SISONKE_MD

[email protected]