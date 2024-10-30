Two arrested for drugs worth R1 million

Cape Town - Police officers attached to the Anti-Economical and Extortion Task Team arrested a 42-year-old man for the illegal possession of drugs worth more than R1 million in Parow. According to police, a multi-disciplinary police task team apprehended the suspect at a residence in Parow early yesterday morning, using intelligence-driven information.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Upon entering the house, a search ensued, which resulted in the recovery of a consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million. A 42-year-old foreign national was detained for dealing in drugs.” Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Sunday police officers attached to the Provincial Anti-Economic and Extortion Task Team arrested a 46-yearold man for the illegal possession and transportation of drugs. The arrest was carried out at 2 pm by arresting officers who operationalised crime intelligence to trace the suspect, a Zimbabwean national travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town using a delivery vehicle.