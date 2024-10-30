Two arrested for drugs worth R1 million

Cape Town - Police officers attached to the Anti-Economical and Extortion Task Team arrested a 42-year-old man for the illegal possession of drugs worth more than R1 million in Parow.
According to police, a multi-disciplinary police task team apprehended the suspect at a residence in Parow early yesterday morning, using intelligence-driven information.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Upon entering the house, a search ensued, which resulted in the recovery of a consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R1 million. A 42-year-old foreign national was detained for dealing in drugs.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Sunday police officers attached to the Provincial Anti-Economic and Extortion Task Team arrested a 46-yearold man for the illegal possession and transportation of drugs.
The arrest was carried out at 2 pm by arresting officers who operationalised crime intelligence to trace the suspect, a Zimbabwean national travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town using a delivery vehicle.
Swartbooi said when officers saw the suspicious delivery vehicle approaching the N1 Toll Plaza and instructed the driver to stop, upon which a search ensued.
He said: “The search proved successful when they recovered a consignment of methamphetamine (tik) with an estimated street value of R50 000 hidden inside the truck. The driver was subsequently detained for being in possession of drugs.”
“Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their respective appearances in court,” Swartbooi said.
Cape Argus