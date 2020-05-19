Two arrested in Cape Town with abalone worth R1.4 million

Cape Town - Two suspects are expected t o appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after the Hawks busted them with abalone worth R1.4 million.





Two suspects, aged 43 and 54, are facing charges related to operating an illegal abalone processing facility in Milnerton, Cape Town.





The pair was arrested on Tuesday, 18 May 2020, following an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organized Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and K9 unit, after they pounced on the identified premises along Algoa Street.





The team seized equipment used to process abalone, over 1 000 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of R1.4 million and two vehicles. The suspects have been charged for contravening the Living Resource Marine Act.