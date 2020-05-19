Two arrested in Cape Town with abalone worth R1.4 million
According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), its Narcotics Enforcement Bureau acted swiftly on information and intercepted the truck.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said the truck was intercepted at a petrol station on the N1 in the early hours of Sunday.
“A search ensued and members seized a total of 38 packages of cocaine weighing 1kg each.”
A 37-year-old suspect was arrested. Preliminary investigations have established that the container came from abroad and passed through different provinces before making its way to Cape Town.
The National Head of the DPCI, Godfrey Lebeya, applauded the team for the arrest and drug seizure.
“This haul and many others that have been recently confiscated show that the supply chains of organised criminal groups have been severed.”
He called on the community not to support criminal groups by buying drugs “as this demand will encourage the syndicates to find new ways of providing these dangerous substances.”
Reagen Allen, MPL and DA Western Cape community safety spokesperson, said: “Our courts should send a strong message that narcotics and drug-related crimes will be appropriately dealt with.”
Drug dealing would be curbed in the province and he called on members of the public to send tip-offs to the relevant bodies to ensure drugs remained off the streets.
Cape Argus