Two arrested in Woodstock drain cover theft sting

Cape Town – Two people were arrested after Philippi police located an illegal scrap yard and seized suspected stolen metal items. The operation was assisted with intelligence from the Woodstock Neighbourhood Watch, U-Watch, which said that the area has been victim to a spate of drain covers being stolen for scrap.

Story continues below Advertisment

U-Watch Cape Town public relations officer Gary Adams said: “We have seen the theft of metal infrastructure increase dramatically since lock down. “We had seen Aluminium Railings being sawn off and removed along the highway until the city finally replaced them with concrete. We still see copper pipes being taken. “Power cables between houses and power poles, especially during load shedding being cut and removed. We will not see any relief until the buyers of these items are brought to book as the market for scrap for cash payments will remain,” Adams said.

Story continues below Advertisment

U-watch Woodstock had 30 CCTV cameras across their precinct which allowed them immediate access to information which they could then pass to the police, our local ward councillor Yusuf Muhamad, the City and Law Enforcement- as was done in this case which helped lead to the arrests. “On the evening of Sunday, 13 March, U-Watch patrollers identified what appeared to be a red bakkie stopping in the street to lift drain covers and load them into the back. “U-Watch immediately leveraged its connections to the ‘Copperheads’ and other City of Cape Town officials to report the incident,” Adams said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk confirmed that a case of theft was registered at the Woodstock police station for investigation. Based on an intelligence led operation, Adams said police in Philippi spotted the vehicle, which was reportedly involved in stealing drain covers that matched the description from Sunday- members in the operation then found a load of suspected stolen cement slabs on the bakkie and arrested two suspects. “Two suspects aged 36 and 37 were arrested. They were found in possession of drain covers that were stolen in the Woodstock Precinct. This case is under investigation and the suspect will appear in court on Thursday, March 17,” Van Wyk said.

Story continues below Advertisment