Two Belhar learners injured after a gang fight spilled over into their school

Cape Town - Two seven-year-old learners from Riebeeck Primary School in Belhar were injured when a gang fight spilled over onto their school grounds. The bullet grazed one learner’s ear; the other learner was shot in the leg. One of the two men involved in the shooting has been arrested and is due in court on attempted murder charges.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said reports were that two men were chasing each other on to the school ground when one started shooting. This incident occurred as Nasiegha Williams, from Parkwood, is still fighting for her life in hospital after she was shot on April 7, and left paralysed while Mustaqeen Barnes, 13, from Manenberg is also recovering in hospital after being struck by a gang bullet before school on Thursday. Belhar CPF PRO Ismail Arnold said Batavia Road has become the “murder capital” of Belhar and that robberies have increased.

“In March alone, there have been seven murders in Belhar, and this month, two gang-related shootings. “The CPF together with Ext 11 NHW has pleaded with councillor Willie Japhta of ward 12 in Belhar to deploy LEAP Officers in this volatile area and for more police visibility.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the incident happened when learners were arriving at school and that the school gate was open when the man ran into the premises.

Hammond said psycho-social support was offered and that the school remained open for teaching and learning. Education MEC David Maynier said he was encouraged by news that the police arrested a suspect and hoped that justice would be served swiftly. Maynier said while crime within the community was tackled by the police and law enforcement, the department was doing what it could to make schools safer.