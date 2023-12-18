Two bodies found at Mitchells Plain beach

Cape Town - Mystery surrounds the death of two women whose bodies were found at Mitchells Plain beach on Saturday morning. The two bodies, one of them half-naked, were discovered at Monwabisi Beach and in the area of the Wolfgat Nature Reserve.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said officers were out on patrols when they made the first discovery. “Harare police were busy with patrols in the vicinity of Monwabisi Beach on Saturday ... when they found the body of a woman next to the road. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are now the subject of a police investigation. Harare police registered an inquest for further investigation,” Swartbooi said.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Almost 5km down the road, officers made another gruesome discovery in the Wolfgat Nature Reserve. “Harare police responded to a complaint on Saturday... Upon arrival near the corner of Lukanan Drive and Swartklip Road, Tafelsig, in the vicinity of the Wolfgat Nature Reserve, they found the body of an unknown woman, half-naked and dressed in a white and red T-shirt.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Swartbooi said. The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death will be investigated by Mitchells Plain police who have registered an inquest for further investigation. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen described the discovery of the bodies as “deeply shocking”.