Two bodies were found in a grave in the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve

Cape Town - Security guards at the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve uncovered a scene straight out of a horror film last week when they encountered two decomposing bodies lying in a grave while conducting their patrols. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the decomposed bodies of two unknown persons were found in a grave in the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve on Thursday, August 11.

“The bodies were discovered by security guards that were busy with patrols. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being investigated,” Twigg said. Twigg said post-mortems would be conducted to determine the course of deaths and a murder case was subsequently registered for investigation. Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews confirmed the discovery. He said the bodies were discovered in a shallow grave in the Rondevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve.

“Rangers are contracted to patrol our nature reserves during visitor hours in the interest of the safety of visitors and staff, and assist with reporting suspicious activities to the City’ Law Enforcement and the South African Police Service, as needed," Andrews said. “Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Twigg said. [email protected]