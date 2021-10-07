Two brothers drown in a dam near Marikana settlement

A family from Marikana Informal Settlement in Philippi are devastated after the death of their two sons, who drowned in a nearby dam. Asanele, 13, and Mivuyo Dweni, 11, disappeared under the water while playing with their friends.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the police have opened an inquest docket after the drowning of two brothers, at about 1pm, in a dam in Symphony Way on Wednesday. The dam at the Marikana Informal Settlement in Symphony Way. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

According to reports, four boys were playing in the dam on a foam slab, when it overturned. “A witness managed to save two of the boys but, unfortunately, the two other boys, who could not swim, disappeared under the water and he could not find them,” said Van Wyk. Van Wyk said members of the police diving unit were mobilised to search the place where the brothers disappeared under the water, and they managed to find the two boys.

Their distraught father, Bomvane Siyazi, 47, said that at the time of the incident, he was at work. He said he received a call requesting him to quickly come to the dam known as “Ematayareni” and, when he arrived, he was told his children drowned. Bomvana Siyazi, from Bhekela Ndilale Informal Settlement, in Philippi, is reeling after the drowning of his two boys. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Siyazi said the two boys visited him for a holiday, from Site B, Khayelitsha, where they lived with their mother. He said he would miss their sense of humour, love, and kindness.

Siseko Mgciza, 16, who saved one of the boys from drowning, said he was busy with house chores at his home with his friends, when they noticed that there was smoke from a burning house outside. "When we went to check where the smoke came from, we noticed a man standing looking towards the dam – that is when we saw children drowning,“ said Mgciza. He said they quickly went into the water and rescued one child, unfortunately, they could not help the two children.

A community member, Nokuzola Soci, who has been living in the area since 2014, said the incident shocked the community. Soci said they have been trying to stop children playing in that dam, although some never listened. Provincial Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo said playing is a key right to be enjoyed fully in childhood. It was important for growth, development and happiness.

“Children deserve safe places to play in their communities, under the supervision of trusted adults. Governments and communities must join hands to enable children to play safely. It saddens me to hear of children losing their lives just because they wanted to play,” she said. One of the community leaders, Madikeletso Dikubo said the dam started after they built their homes in the area. She pleaded with the City to assist the community, saying the dam could result in more children drowning.