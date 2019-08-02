Both suspects ages 33 and 30 were immediately arrested and charged at Mitchell's Plain SAPS in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, while approximately 15 meters of cable was recovered. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - On Thursday at about 03:50am, officers attached to the City's Law Enforcement Metal Theft Unit were doing patrols in the area of the Town Center in Mitchells Plain. The area is a known hotspot for cable theft. They observed the nearby railway line from a distance and noticed an open trench with two suspects within it. They moved closer and upon switching on their torches they witnessed the two adult male suspects cutting railway signal cable with a hacksaw.

Both suspects ages 33 and 30 were immediately arrested and charged at Mitchell's Plain SAPS in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, while approximately 15 meters of cable was recovered.

Both suspects ages 33 and 30 were immediately arrested and charged at Mitchell's Plain SAPS in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, while approximately 15 meters of cable was recovered. Picture: Supplied

On Friday morning, at approximately 03:30am the Law Enforcement Metal Theft Unit officers were on Eerste River Way in Bluedowns.

The street light cables are constantly stolen in this area and the resultant darkness poses a threat to the safety of the community. They quietly under the cover of darkness approached an open trench. Two suspects caught by surprise jumped out and ran towards Mfuleni. A 26-year-old adult male suspect who resides in Mfuleni was caught.

Inside the trench the officers recovered a spade, hacksaw and found exposed street light copper cable. He was charged with attempted theft and malicious damage to property.

Inside the trench the officers recovered a spade, hacksaw and found exposed street light copper cable. He was charged with attempted theft and malicious damage to property. Picture: Supplied