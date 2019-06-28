Two police constables were and three others will face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of house breaking gear. File picture.

Cape Town - Two police constables learnt the hard way that the Western Cape police will not allow corrupt members to tarnish their reputation and undo the good work done by thousands of dedicated and loyal police officers in the province. At around 10:30pm on Thursday night, members attached to Bellville police spotted two vehicles, a VW Caddy and a marked police Opel Corsa under suspicious circumstances in their area.

Both vehicles were held under observation and followed, until they stopped at a residence in de Grendel Avenue, Parow North. At this stage the occupants became aware of the police presence and fled the area.

They were pursued and with the assistance of police backup, both vehicles were forced to stop. The VW Caddy, an official SAPS vehicle was driven by a police constable and he had two civilian passengers.

The Opel Corsa, also an official SAPS vehicle was driven by a civilian and his passenger was a police constable. Both vehicles were fitted with cloned registration plates and it was established that the vehicles were removed from SAPS premises without the necessary authorisation.

The suspects aged between 30 and 35 were arrested after they were also found in possession of housebreaking implements, comprising a crowbar, cable ties and gloves.

They are expected to make a court appearance on Monday in Bellville to face charges of theft of motor vehicle, possession of house breaking-in implements and theft of number plates.

Their involvement in house robbery cases is now being investigated as one of the vehicles were seen fleeing a house robbery in Durbanville earlier this month.