Two Cape cops held after a brazen robbery at the Macassar post office

Cape Town - Two police officers are among nine suspects who were apprehended by law enforcement officers and police in Harare, Khayelitsha after a brazen robbery at the Macassar post office. The suspects allegedly entered the post office in Hospital Street, Macassar after 3pm on Wednesday, pretending to be recipients of social relief distress grants.

They pointed a firearm at employees and fled in a grey Polo sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash and electronic equipment. Meanwhile, just before 2pm, the Belhar Post Office in Sonata Way was also robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and staff cellphones. This is the second robbery at the branch in two years. In February, the Durbanville post office was robbed of R50 000 while grant beneficiaries were queuing. In the same week, the Brackenfell branch was robbed of an undisclosed amount.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said police were investigating two business robbery cases. Macassar councillor Peter Helfrich said a group had been terrorising the community for some time by hijacking residents, robbing businesses, and kidnapping employees. “It brings joy to my heart to know we are bringing these criminals to book. I hope this will teach these criminals a lesson who come from areas outside our ward to commit a crime,” he said.

Black Sash national director Rachel Bukasa said the organisation was concerned about the ongoing issues with the South African Post Office (Sapo) to administer social grants. Bukasa said the shrinking footprint of Sapo and the alarming reports of branch robberies had the unintended effect of essentially rendering the offices out of commission due to issues of safety and security, as well as proximity to the beneficiaries of the social grant. “These issues with social grant beneficiaries struggling to access their grants mean beneficiaries have to spend money to be able to receive their grants, as a result of travelling costs and/or bank charges. This means the value of the social grant is diminished even before it is received by the beneficiaries,” she said.

Bukasa called on Sapo and Sassa to urgently address these issues. Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said no shots were fired and there were no physical injuries in either of the incidents. He added that affected employees had received trauma counselling. [email protected]