Two child rapists sentenced, spotlighting sexual abuse on farms in the Cape Winelands

Cape Town - Sexual abuse on farms has been spotlighted after the swift sentencing in rape cases involving children in the Cape Winelands. The Paarl Sexual Offences Court recently handed down hefty sentences to two child rapists.

David Solomons, 34, was sentenced to two life imprisonments for two counts of rape and four years for sexual assault. The court found Solomons had raped his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter between 2018 and 2019 on Mooi Kelder Farm in Paarl. The case was registered in July 2019 and Solomons was sentenced on November 26 this year. In Wellington, Jerome Adams, 31, was sentenced to 10 and 20 years for two counts of rape involving his girlfriend’s 15-year-old sister.

The rape was committed in 2014 on Malaniel Farm in Wellington, with the case registered in June 2014. Adams was sentenced on December 2 this year. Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile welcomed the sentences and congratulated the investigation and prosecution teams for ensuring perpetrators are incarcerated. “We hope the sentences will serve as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators of crimes against women and children,” Patekile said.