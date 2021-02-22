Two children killed as shack fire razes 17 homes in Gugulethu

Cape Town – Two minors died and 17 shacks burned down in Phola Park, Gugulethu, on Saturday evening. Police have opened an investigation into the cause of a fire that swept through the Phola Park informal settlement. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police in Gugulethu have registered a death inquest after 17 shacks burned down in the early hours of yesterday morning in Gugulethu. A 15-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died in the fire. The cause of the fire is still to be determined.” The City's Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said fire crews from Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Epping, and Belhar had responded to the incident. Carelse said: “We received an emergency call shortly after 6:30pm of informal structures alight in Phola Park. During firefighting operations, the bodies of a woman and a boy were discovered.

“The fire was extinguished just after 8:57pm. The cause of the blaze is unknown and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”

Meanwhile in Gugulethu police conducting a crime prevention operation arrested a 42-year-old man for possession of 133 small packets of tik (meth) estimated to be worth R800 000.

In a separate incident, police arrested a 20-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Endlovini, Khayelitsha.

In Worcester, police attached to the K9 Breede River and Worcester SAPS arrested a 41-year-old man for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police executed a search warrant at November Street, Roodewal, Worcester where they found a revolver and 24 rounds of ammunition. A 41-year-old man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Cape Argus