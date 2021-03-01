Two children, man die in shack fire

Cape Town - The community of Thabo Mbeki informal settlement in Crossroads was left reeling on Friday morning last week when they woke up to news of a shack that had burnt down, killing three people.

Two were children, aged 3 and 5 years.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, was responded to by the City Fire and Rescue Services.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “The City's Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at about 5.30 am on Friday morning February 26, alerting them that an informal structure that was alight in the Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement, on the corner of Symphony Way and Govan Mbeki Road.

“The Gugulethu fire crew was first on the scene and firefighters were told that there were people missing. The crew managed to extinguish the fire just after 6am.