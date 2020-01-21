A further 10 have already been suspended, another 15 given final written warnings and more than 40 disciplinary processes are not yet finalised.
Members of the SA Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu) are facing charges of taking part in an illegal strike and submitting falsified sick notes. The disciplinary action against the officers emanates from these actions and the march to Parliament on March 19, where they handed a list of grievances to chairperson of the police portfolio committee Francois Beukman. The march was arranged by Sapawu.
Members of the union were unhappy with the promotion of junior police officers from specialised units over experienced police officials in the same positions.
Sapawu president Bonga Makuliwe said: “Yes, I can confirm that two police officers were dismissed last November. We have appealed their dismissals. It is sad that they have been dismissed for just marching to Parliament.