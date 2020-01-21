Two cops fired for taking part in march to Parliament









Two police officers who participated in a march to Parliament last year have been dismissed. File Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA). Cape Town - Two police officers who participated in a march to Parliament last year have been dismissed. A further 10 have already been suspended, another 15 given final written warnings and more than 40 disciplinary processes are not yet finalised. Members of the SA Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu) are facing charges of taking part in an illegal strike and submitting falsified sick notes. The disciplinary action against the officers emanates from these actions and the march to Parliament on March 19, where they handed a list of grievances to chairperson of the police portfolio committee Francois Beukman. The march was arranged by Sapawu. Members of the union were unhappy with the promotion of junior police officers from specialised units over experienced police officials in the same positions. Sapawu president Bonga Makuliwe said: “Yes, I can confirm that two police officers were dismissed last November. We have appealed their dismissals. It is sad that they have been dismissed for just marching to Parliament.

“Our members didn’t participate in an illegal protest, as alleged by SAPS management.

“All the members who were off that day and worked the night shift took part in the march.

“After we handed in a petition to Beukman, our members went back to work. Even those who were sick handed in valid sick notes.” On the allegations that Sapawu members vandalised police stations and set one alight, Makuliwe said: “I wish to state that none of our members were part of these incidents. We want to say that our members are not criminals.”

Makuliwe said that the union was closely following the other matters and would appeal against all cases individually.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the case was internal and would not discuss its merits in public.

