Monday, June 12, 2023

Two cops killed, four wounded in separate Cape Town attacks

Four police officers were wounded by six armed robbers at a shopping centre in Philippi. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Cape Town – Police are investigating attacks on six officers, who were shot in separate incidents.

On Sunday evening, two off-duty male officers were shot and killed in Khayelitsha.

And this morning, four on-duty Nyanga police offers were wounded by six gunmen at the Junxion Mall in Philippi.

SAPS spokesperson André Traut said: “This morning at about 8am, six armed men committed a robbery at a retail store at the shopping centre.

SAPS spokesperson André Traut. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

“As they left the shopping centre, one of our police vehicles, with four officers, three females and a male arrived at the centre and as the suspects were leaving. The gunmen opened fire on the police officers.

“Two of our members were seriously wounded, while the others were in a less serious condition, they drove themselves to the hospital.”

Traut told the Cape Argus the suspects fled the scene in a silver-grey Opel Corsa.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said they were still “reeling in shock” following the killing of two off-duty police sergeants in two separate attacks in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.

“In one incident a 36-year-old police sergeant based at Elsiesrivier police station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at approximately 5.30pm, when a gunman approached the vehicle he was driving and fired several shots at the driver. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

“Meanwhile at 6pm another police sergeant was shot while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be identified gunmen in a suspected robbery-related incident. The sergeant was working at the Nyanga SAPS,” Potelwa said.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

SAPSCape TownCrime and courtsShootingMurderAttempted MurderCape Flats

