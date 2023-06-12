Two cops killed, four wounded in separate Cape Town attacks

Cape Town – Police are investigating attacks on six officers, who were shot in separate incidents. On Sunday evening, two off-duty male officers were shot and killed in Khayelitsha.

And this morning, four on-duty Nyanga police offers were wounded by six gunmen at the Junxion Mall in Philippi. SAPS spokesperson André Traut said: “This morning at about 8am, six armed men committed a robbery at a retail store at the shopping centre. SAPS spokesperson André Traut. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “As they left the shopping centre, one of our police vehicles, with four officers, three females and a male arrived at the centre and as the suspects were leaving. The gunmen opened fire on the police officers.

“Two of our members were seriously wounded, while the others were in a less serious condition, they drove themselves to the hospital.” Traut told the Cape Argus the suspects fled the scene in a silver-grey Opel Corsa. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said they were still “reeling in shock” following the killing of two off-duty police sergeants in two separate attacks in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.