Two-day education campaign in Langa to mitigate Covid-19 spread

Cape Town - In an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in the area, the Langa Covid-19 Local Command Centre and the Community Policing Forum took to the streets on a two-day education operation. During the operation illegal businesses were closed, personal protective equipment was handed out to taxi drivers, pamphlets were distributed to residents and social distancing was monitored at ATM queues and supermarkets. Washington Street was abuzz with activity, with informal traders selling non-essential goods and hundreds queueing at ATMs with no physical distancing. Anele Gqasana from the Langa Covid-19 Local Command Centre said there was no lockdown in Langa, and that residents were operating as normal. “We activated this education and awareness operation after realising that most people are violating the lockdown regulations by not staying home or wearing masks.

"The taxi rank is the central area in townships and is the most congested, with businesses, stalls and supermarkets resulting in a lot of traffic,” Gqasana said.

Gqasana said that based on the level 4 regulations salons were not allowed to operate, however there were long queues of people outside them.

“With the help of law enforcement we have managed to close quite a number of salons that were operating illegally, and warned the owners.

Langa Community Policing Forum chairperson Zanele Mbizela said they had seen a surge of informal traders from other townships erecting their stalls in the area.

Mbizela said they would be issuing fines to individuals who were seen in public without wearing masks. She said they were closing in on businesses that were risking residents lives.

Gqasana confirmed the first Covid-19-related death in Langa.

