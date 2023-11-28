Two dead, four injured in Eerste River mass shooting

Cape Town - The shooting of six people has left the community of Eerste River shocked. Marshall Xavier January, 21, and another man died at the scene while others were rushed to hospital.

The tragic incident happened in Loskopdam Road, Forest Village. January and his friends were sitting outside his home when a car driven by unknown suspects fired several bullets at them. His brother Marco, 26, said: “I was at work when I received a call from my mom, she told me that Marshall was killed.

“I went back home and when I got to our road, I saw the Zimbabwean man was dead and lying near our home and my brother’s body was metres away on another road. “My mom had to go and cover his body with her linen.” He said the shooting happened between 10 and 11pm, during load shedding.

“They were shot during load shedding and at the moment, no one has a description of the car or the shooters. “They were just sitting and listening to music when they were killed. “There were seven of them but one wasn’t wounded, the bullet only grazed him. The others were rushed to hospital.”

When the Cape Argus arrived at the scene, the dried pool of blood was still visible on the pavement. “We are also reminded of the shooting by the lime green circles that the police drew around the bullet casings. “This is the first time that something like this has happened in our area. I know that on the other side of the flats there was a similar incident, it was load shedding when a 14-year-old girl was killed with another guy. They were also shot during load shedding.

“This has left us scared and we don’t know what is happening because my brother has never been a violent person, he was very quiet, humble and respectful so we really can't explain what is happening. “This murder has also left my mother distraught, she can’t even speak about the incident.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said no one was arrested for the mass shooting.

“Kleinvlei police are investigating two counts of murder and four of attempted murder following a shooting incident on Sunday at about 11.10pm in Loskopdam Road, where two adult males were shot and fatally wounded and four others shot and wounded. “According to reports, police members attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “Two victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the others were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.