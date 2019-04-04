Two people have died and one was injured in protest action which took place in Caledon on Thursday morning. File picture: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died and one was injured in protest action which took place in Caledon on Thursday morning. Caledon police have confirmed the deaths but said the details were unknown as the matter was under investigation.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said: “I am angered by reports of two deaths and one injury as a result of protest action which took place in Caledon this morning. My thoughts are with the families of the victims in this devastating time.

“It is alleged that there are political parties who are at the forefront of these protests. These parties are willing to put lives on the line to advance their agendas. We all have a right to protest and have processes to have our voices heard. Illegal action such as this puts the community and SAPS in direct confrontation. It also takes rights away from law-abiding citizens and has a huge effect on jobs,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)



