Two die, one critical as boat capsizes off Sea Point beach

Cape Town - Two people died, and one is in a critical condition in hospital following the capsizing of a boat at Saunders’ Rock Beach in Sea Point on Thursday. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Sea Point police registered inquest cases for investigation.

“Three males between 29 and 50 were on the vessel. “Two victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the 29-year-old male was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. “We can confirm that no other persons were on the vessel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Twigg said.

Twigg asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. A boat carrying at least six people capsized off the Atlantic Seaboard coast of Bantry Bay near the Sea Point promenade. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Writing on Facebook, Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell sent her condolences to the families and wished a speedy recovery to the person in hospital. "Sadly, more tragedy in the Sea Point area this afternoon following the capsizing of a small boat off the Queens Beach area. Thank you to the wonderful emergency workers who have worked so hard today: NSRI, Fire & Rescue, Netcare 911, law enforcement, and SAPS. And to the members of the public."