Cape Town - Two taxi bosses have been shot and killed within 24 hours in the Eastern Cape, the police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday.
Kinana said the two fatal shooting incidents involving taxi industry bosses occurred in Mthatha and Port Elizabeth.
It was alleged that the 43-year-old Gcobani Toto was fatally wounded after dropping off his child at a school in Mimosa Road in Fairview on Tuesday morning.
Kinana said it was believed that Toto's wife walked their child into the school. She returned to the vehicle where Toto was waiting and just before they could drive off, an unknown person approached the vehicle and fired a shot through the driver’s side. "Another unknown person also approached and fired more shots. Both suspects got into a waiting white VW Polo and sped off".
He said the man sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and died on the scene, and his wife was not injured but was taken to hospital.