Cape Town - A mother whose son died two years ago after a neighbour stabbed him, said the court showed sympathy to the convicted killer. On Thursday, Shannon Smith was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Wade Williams, 24, who was stabbed in the head and neck, and five years for attempted murder, but it was reduced to three years.

He was convicted on Wednesday in the Cape Town Regional Court. His accomplice, Ashwin Landsman, took a plea deal and is serving a 15-year sentence. Williams was murdered outside a Kensington tavern on February 1, 2020.

His heartbroken mother, Wendy, said: “I am disappointed that the court seemed to be showing sympathy for the killer. “He told the court that three months before killing my son, his baby died. “No one asked me how I feel about losing my eldest son, or having Shannon tell me that my son was going to die that night.”

During the trial, a witness said she was at the scene when the incident occurred. She had gone to a tavern with Williams and his mother, Wendy, when she saw five men approaching as she stood outside. “They were on their way to the tavern and Wade gave way, but then Smith turned around and asked him, ‘do you want to take over the tavern?’ but Wade was confused.”

She said Williams did not say anything, but Smith punched him and they started fighting as she and the tavern security guard watched. “It looked like Wade was winning, and then Maggie (Landsman’s mother) stabbed him in the head with a knife. Wade was standing there with blood dripping down his face. He asked Smith, ‘what’s going on, why are you doing this?’ Then I saw Smith coming from the back. He stabbed him in the neck with a knife but I didn’t see where he got it from.” Wendy said she had not been well since the murder.

“He was killed on my younger son’s birthday, buried on his birthday, February 8, and on Valentine’s is his sister’s birthday, so all these days bring me misery; they take me back to the day Wade was killed. “I have been using sleeping tablets because of the pain I feel. “The conviction and sentencing should make me feel happy that they are going away but I think my side should have been heard.