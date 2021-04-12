Two guards shot and killed in Langa while escorting an Albany Bakeries vehicle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Langa community has been left reeling after two Fidelity Services guards were shot and killed in Zone 23, while escorting an Albany Bakeries vehicle on Saturday morning. One of the community members, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said he was not sure whether those criminals were from the area or from outside the area. However, he said the incident has left the community in shock "because it is the first of its kind and we do not know if it is just the start of the worst''. He pleaded for police to consistently patrol and install street cameras. Fidelity Services Group chief executive Wahl Bartmann said both officers were dragged from the vehicle and searched.

Bartmann said that level of violence is totally unacceptable. "The vehicle has been impounded for ballistics and fingerprints and Fidelity is working closely with the local police to follow up on any leads."

Albany Bakeries, a subsidiary of Tiger Brands, spokesperson Kanyisa Ndyondya said they were deeply concerned and saddened by the incident, and extended condolences to the families of the deceased security guards.

TWO Fidelity Services guards were shot and killed in Zone 23, while allegedly escorting an Albany Bakeries vehicle. Picture: Supplied

Two Fidelity Services guards were shot and killed in Zone 23, while allegedly escorting an Albany Bakeries vehicle. Picture: Supplied

Ndyondya said the protection and well-being of their employees, as well as that of their affiliates, was paramount and that they take any threats on their lives very seriously.

"We will collaborate with law enforcement agencies in conducting an in-depth investigation, in order to ensure that justice is served for the victims and their families," said Ndyondya.

She said it was unfortunate that criminal elements were targeting food deliveries and have appealed to communities to assist the police in their investigations.

Ndyondya said Tiger Brands has assisted the Fidelity Guards Services in providing trauma counselling to the families and colleagues of the deceased.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the Langa police were investigating a double murder case, after a shooting incident at a shop in Zone 23, where two security officers, aged 37 and 30, were shot and fatally wounded on Saturday morning.

Van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the police, with no arrests made yet.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the killing of the security guards, and called on the community to please provide information to the police so that the perpetrators could be brought to book.

Anyone with more information about the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Cape Argus