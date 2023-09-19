Two heart patients doing well after cardiac resynchronisation therapy at Tygerberg

Cape Town - Two patients are well on the road to full recovery after undergoing cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) at Tygerberg Hospital. The procedure involves implanting a special pacemaker (a small, battery-powered device) in these patients to improve the function of their failing hearts.

The devices are implanted in the best candidates in many public sector hospitals in South Africa. Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, remains the leading cause of death in South Africa after HIV/Aids. With Heart Awareness Month being commemorated in September, the two donated CRT devices were from Vertice and visiting Professor Klaus Witte from the University Clinic Aachen in Germany.

One of the patients, Thembekile Maphekula, 71, from Khayelitsha, who suffers from heart failure, is grateful to the CRT device as it helps to alleviate many of his symptoms. “I am feeling much better after the procedure. Before this, I was always in pain, sleepy, tired and constantly out of breath. I want to thank the cardiology team at the hospital as they really saved my life. This treatment gave me new energy,” Maphekula said. Dr Jacques Doubell, a cardiologist at Tygerberg Hospital, said although these patients were put on medication, they unfortunately did not respond well.