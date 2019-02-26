A preliminary assessment shows that some of its wheels appeared to have slipped off the tracks. Until further notice platforms, 12 – 16 are closed. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - One carriage has partially derailed on its approach to platform 16 at Cape Town Station.



A preliminary assessment shows that some of its wheels appeared to have slipped off the tracks.

The incident happened at approximately 9am as train #9906 drew into Cape Town Station from Chris Hani. Two minor injuries were reported during the evacuation of commuters from the train.



Technical crews are on-site to investigate the cause of the derailment and to plan clearing up operations.



Until further notice platforms 12 – 16 at Cape Town Station is closed. The temporary closure affects the arrival of Central and Cape Flats’ trains; Central trains will be re-directed to platforms 20-24 while Cape Flats’ trains will utilize other available platforms.



Commuters are requested to listen to station and platform announcements for alternative arrangements.



Further information on possible service impact will be shared before afternoon peak.