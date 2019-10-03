A taxi-related shooting took place on Wednesday near the circle in Main Road in Hout Bay, at approximately 7pm. File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A taxi related shooting took place on Wednesday near the circle in Main Road in Hout Bay, at approximately 7pm, revealed the Hout Bay Community Policing Forum. The driver of the taxi and a passenger were shot and were taken to hospital. Other passengers in the vehicle were unharmed. The driver sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach and the passenger was shot in his right leg.

The Hout Bay Community Policing Forum revealed that an attempted murder case was opened.

In an unrelated incident, vigilant members attached to Boland K9 unit arrested a 24-year-old foreign national who was found in possession of illegal substances and dealing in drugs. The observant members swiftly responded on information received about premises in Paarl where drugs and illegal substances are kept.

A total number of 1 897 mandrax tablets including 2,1 kg of tik both estimated to be R261 000 and undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated.