Two killed in Delft while visiting a friend’s house

Cape Town - Two youngsters were shot and killed and another one wounded on Tuesday afternoon in N2 Gateway, Delft while visiting a friend’s house. Witnesses say the friends were sitting outside on the stoep smoking dagga in Section 23 when unknown gunmen arrived and opened fire, killing an 18 year-old and a 21 year-old.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said the motive for the attack forms part of a police investigation and the suspects were yet to be arrested. “Delft police are investigating two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 where two men aged 21 were shot and fatally wounded and two men aged 18 and 21 shot and wounded. “Police members were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other two victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.” One of the deceased is Kainon Arendse, 18, who leaves behind a seven-month-old baby. His uncle, Alfonso van Wyk, said the incident took place around 2pm.

“I was at work when the incident took place and my phone battery died. I only heard the news when I got home, apparently it was a case of mistaken identity, the shooters were looking for someone else. “He was not involved in any gangsterism and we know the group of friends. He worked on the taxis for a while but left.” Ricardo Davids, the father of Lucian De Beer, 18, said his son was recovering well in hospital.