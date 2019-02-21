The Western Cape police welcomed the life and 25 years effective sentences that were handed down to Preston Presence and Marlon Swartz. File Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape police welcomed the life and 25 years effective sentences that were handed down to 23-year-old, Preston Presence and 22-year-old Marlon Swartz on Thursday, 21 February 2019 by the Blue Downs Regional Court for two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Presence and Swartz were convicted of the murders of two Kraaifontein youths, Nikita Hallie (16) and Keshia Manual (17) and the attempted murder of three others. The shooting occurred on Thursday, 2 July 2015, when they walked up to a group of seven people sitting in Petunia Street, Kraaifontein and started shooting at them.

The two teenagers were fatally shot and three others wounded.

The accused fled the scene but Presence was eventually arrested at the Bellville Velodrome during a high school athletics meeting. Swartz fled Cape Town altogether but after an extensive investigation and a wide spread search he was traced and arrested by the investigating officer Detective/Sergeant Otto Landsberg on a farm outside Ladismith.

The convicted killers first appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court on 19 February 2016 with Presence denied bail and has been in custody since his arrest while Swartz was released on bail with very strict bail conditions. Both accused was found guilty of two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder on 2 November 2018.

Presence was sentenced to two life imprisonments for the murders and 15 years for each attempted murder.

Marlon Swartz was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each murder, 15 years for one count of attempted murder and two ten-year sentences for the other two attempted murders.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General KE Jula expressed his appreciation towards the investigating officer for the sterling investigation which resulted in the convictions of the murderers.