Two men accused of Strand killing want bail

Cape Town - The two Khayelitsha men accused of executing the murder of Bongeka Bidi, a City of Cape Town official, intend to apply for bail. Hlalanathi Dimayi, 26, and Thembinkosi Mtuzula, 46, made a brief appearance in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday, following their arrest.

The duo were nabbed by officers of the Provincial Serious and Violence Crimes (Taxi Violence Unit) less than 24-hours after they allegedly committed the crime. Yesterday, they were back in court and now face charges of murder. They are alleged to be behind the murder of the 41-year-old Environmental Health official who was shot several times while parked in her silver Toyota Fortuner at the Strand municipal building.

On the morning of January 8, a lone gunman walked up to her SUV and fired several shots through the driver’s window. They then drove off in a white Opel Astra. Bongeka Bidi. Picture: Supplied. Police recovered the vehicle hours after the incident at a property in Site C. The property and the vehicle used in the murder belong to Dimayi.

Both men have private attorneys, who during the court proceedings told the court that their clients intend to apply for bail despite the state deeming it a scheduled 6 offence. It was also revealed that Dimayi, who is accused number one in the case, has two pending cases against his name, but the state did not elaborate on the offences. Mtuzula, who has no previous offences, was arrested after the investigating officer followed up on information received that he was allegedly involved in the murder.

The magistrate postponed the matter until January 25 for the two accused to bring a formal bail application before the court. Family and friends of Bidi declined to comment on her death. At the time of her death, police confirmed that her husband, who is linked to the taxi industry, was shot and killed three months earlier in Qumbu, Eastern Cape.