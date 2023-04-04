Two men arrested after house robbery and attack on man, 81

Cape Town - Durbanville police have arrested two men, 30 and 25, a week after a house robbery and an attack on an 81-year-old man on Kliprug farm. Geza Fagyas was found by a security guard alongside the Contermanskloof Road on March 25.

The Durbanville community police forum reported the attack, saying police were notified by security guards they had found a man along Contermanskloof Road who was covered in blood and had a head wound. Transport was arranged for the victim to be taken to hospital. Police later discovered the man had been assaulted and robbed of his belongings inside his house. It is unknown how entry was gained.

Police found the house covered in blood. An axe and knives were found with blood on them and the rooms had been ransacked. Durbanville CPF chairperson Louie Storm said the man underwent a 4-hour operation to repair a skull fracture. “This crime, as any other crime, is totally unacceptable. Without victim-blaming, we suggest all residents make sure they have a working alarm system installed. Ensure lights are switched on during the night, and always be alert to what is happening in your surroundings,” he said.