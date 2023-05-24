Two men die, five hurt in Nyanga vigilante attack

Cape Town - The Nyanga Community Policing Forum has condemned the vigilante attack of seven men. Two men aged 23 and 26 died while five other victims between 15 and 27 were wounded.

One of the victims’ tongue was amputated. The bodies were dumped near Oscar Mpetha in Emms Drive, Nyanga on Wednesday afternoon. CPF secretary-general Dumisani Qwebe said: “We were informed the victims were killed for raping women and also hijackings.

“We understand they are from Lower Crossroads and the assault started there. “The killers came to dump the bodies in Nyanga near a school, the children and teachers are obviously traumatised. “We condemn such incidents and we would like to urge people to report crime instead of taking the law into their own hands.”

Provincial detectives have opened murder and attempted murder case dockets for investigation following an incident where seven males were assaulted at the Nyanga taxi rank. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said provincial detectives have opened murder and attempted murder case dockets for investigation following an incident where seven males were assaulted at the Nyanga taxi rank. “The assault led to the death of two of the men aged 23 and 26. “Meanwhile five of the victims between the ages of 15 and 27 who were seriously injured are fighting for their lives in a local hospital,” she added.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident/s are the subject of the police investigation currently under way. “The SAPS has reinforced deployments in the Nyanga taxi rank area in a bid to apprehend the suspects and prevent further criminal acts from occurring.” Potelwa said detectives are following up all leads including the possibility that the motive is a vigilante attack.