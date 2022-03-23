Two men found guilty of the murder of 12-year-old Uitsig boy, Ashwin Jones

Cape Town - Jonathan Solomons, 44, and Enrico Slamat, 25, were convicted of the murder of 12-year-old Ashwin Jones. Ashwin was shot and killed outside a mosque in Uitsig on May 31, 2019.

The two were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Walied Rogers, Anclaydo Engel and Naeem du Toit, and were charged with the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken said all evidence, including that of the accused, had to be evaluated in this matter. She found that the accused worked together in common purpose and must have considered they would cause the death or injury of others during the shooting. The judge said she was satisfied that their actions showed direct intention to kill, as both accused were identified as the shooters.

In her judgment, Wathen-Falken stated that based on the evidence of State witness Redewaan Ostendorp, which was purely circumstantial, she found no contradictions. Although Ostendorp was able to place the accused at the scene, he could not say whether they shot Ashwin, only that they were holding firearms. He testified that on the night of the incident he was perched behind a wall where he was able to see both Solomons and Slamat at the scene with firearms. He testified that it seemed to him from Solomon’s utterances that they made a mistake in killing Ashwin. It was the State’s case that the two killed Ashwin while they were in pursuit of Du Toit, who ran into the mosque for cover. Du Toit gave a statement before he died.

“The core of Du Toit's statement gives meaning as to what happened at the Uitsig mosque on the evening of May 31, 2019. “Without the admissibility of Du Toit's statement, this court would have sat with a random shooting where a 12-year old boy lost his life, and the court would have had no idea why,” said the judge. Du Toit's statement confirmed that he was at the scene on the night of the shooting and was the target of the shooting.

It further confirmed that he ran in the direction of the mosque where he observed young boys standing at the gate, and that he ran from the shooters with the young boys inside the mosque. He confirmed that the accused were members of a rival gang, and that they had been fighting. Sentencing is set to proceed on April 12.