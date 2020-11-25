Two men involved in Cape Town station deck shooting charged with attempted murder

Cape Town - Two men appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder. The men were arrested after a shooting at the Cape Town station deck on Monday in which seven people were shot, six men, as well as a woman in a wheelchair. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused made their first appearance in court and will be applying for bail. “They are charged with seven counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment to person or property, discharge of a firearm in a public place and illegal possession of a firearm (accused one only). “Their case has been postponed to December 2, 2020, for bail information,” Ntabazalila said.

Just after midday on Monday, gunmen shot and wounded seven people on the station deck.

The station deck is the area where all minibus taxis from across the Cape metropole pick up their thousands of passengers working in and around the city.

A City of Cape Town traffic official arrested one suspect near the Castle of Good Hope and managed to recover a firearm.

It is unclear when and where the second accused was arrested.

Later on Monday evening, five people were shot and killed and two others wounded in Nyanga.

Both incidents are believed to be related to an ongoing conflict within the taxi industry.

Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela has strongly condemned the killings in Nyanga.

Madikizela said four of the people who died at the scene were Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) taxi operators.

African News Agency (ANA)