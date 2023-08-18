Two men nabbed for being in possession of three stolen vehicles

Cape Town - Officers attached to the Provincial Operational Command Centre arrested two men in possession of three stolen vehicles that were taken in three areas across the metro. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police followed up on information leading them to a stolen vehicle spotted in Voortrekker Road, Maitland.

The driver entered a property while the police checked and verified the information about the vehicle. Two more vehicles that were recently reported stolen were recovered at the premises. The team seized a silver Hyundai Atos that was reported as stolen in Belhar this month, a silver Honda Ballade, stolen in Mitchells Plain in June, and a stripped Opel Corsa light delivery vehicle which was stolen in Sea Point in June, Van Wyk said. In an unrelated matter, Pinelands Precinct Community Police Forum warned residents to be vigilant when parking their cars in car theft hot spots, namely: The Oval, Central Square, Glen Roy Road, St Stephens Road and near The Manor in Howard Drive.

Since May, CPF members in this area have recorded frequent car theft. Two days ago, two incidents of car remote jamming were reported in Central Square and Howard Drive. “What is remote jamming? It is when a remote device is used to block or jam the locking device of a motor vehicle. “When you press your vehicle’s remote, the prospective thief presses a different remote button at the same time, effectively blocking the signal from your remote to your vehicle.

“This means you walk away from your vehicle assuming that you have activated the vehicle locking system. However, your vehicle is actually left open and free access is given to the contents while you are going about your business,” said the CPF. U-Watch Woodstock published a statement on the Facebook page warning Volkswagen car owners. “Polo owners, your vehicle has a high probability of being stolen in South Africa. All over Cape Town we are seeing a never-ending stream of Polo thefts. Please get yourself one or two trackers on your car.