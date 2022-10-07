Two men shot dead in car at busy Steenberg intersection in an alleged gang hit

Cape Town - Two men were gunned down in a Mercedes-Benz at a busy intersection in Steenberg in broad daylight on Thursday. The suspected gang-related attack is the second double murder in as many days, after a shooting in Camps Bay on Wednesday afternoon in which a taxi driver and a bystander were shot dead.

The killings – one on the Atlantic Seaboard and the other on a busy road leading to the Muizenberg beachfront – has authorities nervous, with the summer tourist season approaching. Following on Thursday’s incident near the M5, police said that they were investigating a double murder and four attempted murders after two men, aged 33 and 37, were shot and killed in an apparent gang-related attack. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the docket would be transferred to the Anti-Gang Unit.

“Steenberg police are investigating a double murder and four attempted murder cases after a shooting incident which occurred on Thursday at about 11.45am at the corner of Retreat Road and Price George Drive, Steenberg. “Members attended a complaint of shooting at the mentioned address, and on arrival, found the bodies of two males, aged 33 and 37, in a black Mercedes-Benz,” he said. After the shooting, police blocked off the area and M5 traffic was diverted.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was unharmed and was interviewed by police. According to sources, the two slain men were linked to the Kraaifontein 27s gang, and were coming from Pollsmoor Prison where they were visiting an awaiting-trial prisoner. An Audi driving behind the Benz, transporting three occupants, was also caught in the volley of approximately 40 bullets, but the occupants were unharmed.

It is believed that two gunmen were responsible for the attack. Wyk added: “The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. “The motive can be gang-related. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said regardless of the motive, these types of events shouldn’t occur in any area across the province. “I want to assure both locals and those not from our shores that we will do everything in our power to apprehend these unscrupulous characters,” he said. Allen said the department was in the process of activating the Tourism Safety Officers to ensure the safety of visitors in the city and Table Mountain National Park.