Two men shot dead outside a house in Bishop Lavis

Cape Town - Two men where shot dead outside a house on the corner of Bream Way and Barracuda Crescent in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis. Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Graham Lindhorst said the incident, that shocked the community, happened outside a house where the occupants were asleep at and it took them an hour to go out as they feared for their lives.

“We believe that the two men were either lured to that house or they ran into it because they knew there was no elderly person. The two are from Bishop Lavis, but they are not from the area where the incident happened.” Lindhorst said they were not sure if the two were part of the gang or not, but according to their head injuries it looked like an execution. “As much as we don’t have an idea of what had happened leading to the killing, we as the CPF condemned these shootings. Such scenes are traumatic to the community. We call for police visibility in our area.

“Police have this tendency of flooding an area only when there’s high crime activities happening, but as soon as things die down they are nowhere to be found.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were under investigation. Bishop Lavis police are investigating two counts of murder. “Bishop Lavis police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their heads. The victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”