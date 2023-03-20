Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 20, 2023

Two Mfuleni teenagers murdered in separate incidents by fellow teens

Delft SAPS responded to a similar case where they arrived at a house to find the body of a 13-year-old boy who had already succumbed to gunshot wounds. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were murdered on Saturday by fellow teenagers in unrelated incidents.

Both the 13-year-old boy from Delft and a 16-year-old girl from Mfuleni were declared dead on the scene by medical practitioners.

Responding to an alert, Mfuleni police were led to a house in Kwazakhele Street in Mfuleni, where they came across the body of a 16-year-old girl who sustained fatal injuries.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Mfuleni police attended a complaint on Saturday, March 18. Upon arrival in Kwazakhele Street they found the body of a 16-year-old female who was stabbed to death.

“We can confirm that a 19-year-old was arrested and detained on a charge of murder.

“Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on the murder charge.”

Meanwhile, Delft SAPS responded to a similar case where they arrived at a house to find the body of a 13-year-old boy who had already succumbed to gunshot wounds. Police responded to the complaint on Saturday in Henkel Street in The Hague, Delft.

“A 16-year-old male was arrested and detained on a charge of murder. Delft police are investigating a murder.

“Once charged the suspect will make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court,” said Swartbooi.

Crime statistics shared by Police Minister Bheki Cele about a month ago highlighted that from October 1 to December 31, 2022 both Delft and Mfuleni showed an increasing number of crimes recorded.

Mfuleni led by 51.6% and Delft showed an increase of 6.17% compared to the same time the previous year.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

